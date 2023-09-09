Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun strikes a deal with Banke Bihari

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Gungun being unhappy that with Janmashtami coming, Bhake Bihari's biggest devotee Radha is not home yet. She will strike a deal with the Lord.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Sep,2023 16:54:20
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Radha (Neehaika Roy) getting back to jail after all the problems that happened after she escaped from prison. As we know, Jwala Devi was taught a lesson. Now, Radha needs to face the death sentence that is to happen the next day. However, Bhushan Mama (Adi Irani) and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) chalked out a plan that Radha’s sentencing would happen early in the morning while the family was aware of her being hanged by noon.

We saw how Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) pleaded before Banke Bihari for a way to save Radha. He got enlightened that the proof of Radha’s innocence was in the letters. Mohan has made way for Shekhar to bring the letters from police custody.

The coming episode will see Gungun being sad that Janmashtami is coming and Banke Bihari’s bhakt Radha is still in trouble. Gungun will cry before Lord Krishna’s idol and will tell him that she will celebrate Janmashtami in the house only if he brings his devotee Radha home. Gungun will strike a deal with Banke Bihari which will be emotional to see.

How will Bhake Bihari save Radha?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

