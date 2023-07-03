Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun's life in danger

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) unearthing the fact that Mandira who had given them the business order is actually Radha’s (Neeharika Roy) mother. Yes, Mohan went to Mandira’s house and this made Mandira angry. And when Mohan arrived for Radha’s mother’s death anniversary ceremony, he was stunned to see Mandira’s photo there. Mohan wanted to find out the truth and even called Mandira and showed interest in meeting her once more. However, Mandira refused to meet Mohan.

The integration episode between Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, also saw Radha making a request to visit the Kashi Vishwanath mandir. Mohan took this opportunity to meet Mandira. Mandira worried about her past being revealed and wanted to take steps to avert it.

The coming episode will see Mohan’s family secretly preparing for Gungun’s birthday party. Radha will instruct all in the family to do their tasks and keep Gungun unaware of the same.

Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) on the other hand, planned to harm Gungun. The coming episode will see Damini setting up her plan into execution. Gungun will come out of her room and fall prey to Damini’s plan. She will be seen falling off the first floor as the railing would have been cut by Damini.

What will happen now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

