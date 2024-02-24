Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Is Tulsi Damini with a new face?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) failing to prove that the skeleton that she brought from the custody of Kadamabari is that of Tulsi. However, Radha ended up telling Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) that she used to talk to Tulsi’s soul and that they were great friends and she had married Mohan only after Tulsi asked her to do so.

The coming episode will see Tulsi playing her drama and putting Mohan’s father into the bad books of Mohan. As we know, Kadambari has always told the family that she has not gotten the love of her husband, and that he has been a wife-beater. Tulsi will force Mohan to see such a sequence where Trivedi is trying to harm Kadambari.

When Mohan will stop his father, his father will tell Mohan a big secret that Tulsi is none other than Damini.

OMG!!

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 652 23rd February Written Episode Update

Radha caught Kadambari red-handed as she was trying to burn Tulsi’s skeleton. Radha tied Kadambari to the tree and brought the skeleton home.

What will happen now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.