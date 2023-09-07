Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Mamaji plotting against Radha along with Damini and keeping the Trivedis unaware of the big plan.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being forced to get back to the jail. Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) is unhappy and depressed as he does not have any proof that can prove Radha’s innocence. Amidst all this, everyone in the Trivedi family is depressed as they are missing Radha during the Rakshabandhan festival.

We will see Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) taking shelter at Bhushan Mama’s (Adi Irani) place. As we know Bhushan Mama had earlier tried to get physical with Radha, but had got beaten by her very badly. Hence he will want to see to it that Radha gets her due to misery now. He will be seen telling Damini that he will make a plan so that Radha’s hanging will happen sooner.

Mama will tell Damini that while all in the Trivedi family will be notified that Radha will be hanged till death in the noon-time of the coming day, the fact will be that he will make sure Radha is hanged early in the morning of the coming day.

Damini will like the plan and will be happy.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.