Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan acknowledges his love for Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) going on the aggressive and humiliating Radha (Neeharika Roy) and also Kadambari (Swati Shah). We wrote about Tulsi asking Radha to go away from Mohan’s life. She also accused Kadambari of coming into the family as a nurse, and later marrying the person in the house to become the matriarch.

The coming episode will see Tulsi addressing Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and asking him to leave Radha. She will openly question Radha whether they have consummated their relationship. When Radha will say no, Tulsi will laugh and tell Radha that Mohan still loves Tulsi and that is the reason why Radha has not succeeded in going close to Mohan.

Mohan will refute Tulsi’s talk and will tell her that he loves Radha a lot. He will go on to tell Tulsi that Radha was the one who made him alive again, and changed him as a personality. While he had hatred for all, she was the one who instilled love and confidence in his to live life.

Mohan will go on to say that he will forever love Radha. This will make Tulsi wild.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 643 14th February Written Episode Update

Mohan told Tulsi that Radha was his wife. Tulsi was shocked when Mohan said that.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.