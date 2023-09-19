Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Mohan choosing to stay by Radha, which will mean that the entire Trivedi family will be required to leave the Trivedi Mansion.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Damini (Sambhbana Mohanty) creating havoc in the Trivedi house when she threatens to throw the entire family out of the house. As we know, Mohan and the family are asked by Damini to get out of the house, as she has acquired the rights to the house.

We saw how Damini put a condition before Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) to leave Radha (Neeharia Roy). Damini promised that if Mohan sent Radha out of the house and his life, she would allow the family to stay in the house. Radha told all that she would abide to the decision taken by Mohan, and that she would follow what he decides, even if he chooses to send her out.

The coming episode will see Mohan yet again, shattering the plans of Damini and choosing Radha. He will tell Damini that he will at no cost leave Radha. The entire house, including all family members will be in support of Radha except for Rahul. Hence they will decide to leave the house. Gungun will be upset, and Radha will cheer her up saying that they can always make a new home if they are together.

Radha and the entire family will be seen carrying Banke Bihari and leaving the house.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 492 18th September Written Episode Update

Will the Trivedis be forced to leave their house?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.