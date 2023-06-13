Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan confesses his love to Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists with Radha (Neeharika Roy) finally being saved by Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) from the cold storage room. However, Radha is in a critical state with the doctor telling Mohan and family that if Radha survives the next 12 hours, things can look positive for her. But the doctor has also expressed that anything can happen in these 12 hours. Mohan is worried for Radha and has sought special permission to meet Radha.

We saw how Mohan sat and talked with Radha about how his family needed her. Soon, the emotional outburst of Mohan will turn into one with utmost love for Radha.

The coming episode will see Mohan suddenly turning soft and mellowing down. He will start to confess how important Radha is to him. He will tell an unconscious Radha that after Tulsi, his life had changed and that he was totally shattered. However, it was Radha who brought him back to life and gave him a new lease and reason to live.

Mohan will lie down with Radha on the bed, and will further confess that he loves her. Mohan will tell Radha that he has finally understood what she means to him.

Will Mohan’s love confession reach Radha?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

