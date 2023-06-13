ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan confesses his love to Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Mohan finally confessing that he loves Radha a lot. He will open up his feelings before an unconscious Radha.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jun,2023 14:45:51
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan confesses his love to Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists with Radha (Neeharika Roy) finally being saved by Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) from the cold storage room. However, Radha is in a critical state with the doctor telling Mohan and family that if Radha survives the next 12 hours, things can look positive for her. But the doctor has also expressed that anything can happen in these 12 hours. Mohan is worried for Radha and has sought special permission to meet Radha.

We saw how Mohan sat and talked with Radha about how his family needed her. Soon, the emotional outburst of Mohan will turn into one with utmost love for Radha.

The coming episode will see Mohan suddenly turning soft and mellowing down. He will start to confess how important Radha is to him. He will tell an unconscious Radha that after Tulsi, his life had changed and that he was totally shattered. However, it was Radha who brought him back to life and gave him a new lease and reason to live.

Mohan will lie down with Radha on the bed, and will further confess that he loves her. Mohan will tell Radha that he has finally understood what she means to him.

Will Mohan’s love confession reach Radha?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi reaches 600 episodes, making Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti thrilled
Bhagya Lakshmi reaches 600 episodes, making Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti thrilled
Maitree spoiler: Sona and Maitree join hands against Kamna
Maitree spoiler: Sona and Maitree join hands against Kamna
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay plans to kidnap Ranbir
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay plans to kidnap Ranbir
Meet spoiler: Mahinder demands 50 crores from Meet to save Yashoda
Meet spoiler: Mahinder demands 50 crores from Meet to save Yashoda
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to get arrested?
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to get arrested?
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi reveals about Vikrant’s affair to Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi reveals about Vikrant’s affair to Lakshmi
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Jannat Zubair Sends Out Love To Shivangi Joshi On The Launch Of Her Music Video; Check Here
Jannat Zubair Sends Out Love To Shivangi Joshi On The Launch Of Her Music Video; Check Here
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa celebrate negative test results with a dance
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa celebrate negative test results with a dance
Seychelles is my dream date destination: Satyamvada Singh
Seychelles is my dream date destination: Satyamvada Singh
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Is Happy And Glowing; Take A Look
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Is Happy And Glowing; Take A Look
Exclusive: Perry Chhabra bags Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail
Exclusive: Perry Chhabra bags Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail
Read Latest News