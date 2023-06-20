ADVERTISEMENT
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan decides to work

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha finally convincing Mohan to start going to his office again. Read to know.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Jun,2023 16:23:59
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen romantic light-hearted moments between Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) after Radha’s recovery after getting trapped in the cold storage room. We saw how Mohan prayed for Radha’s betterment and Radha finally recouped to the pink of her health. Now at home, Mohan is busy taking care of Radha’s needs.

Damini was curious to know why Radha did not expose her. Even Kadambari was aware of the fact that Radha actually lied when she was asked what brought her to the cold room. Radha had told Damini that she will expose the biggest crime that Damini has committed to date, that is Tulsi’s killing.

Now the coming episode will see Radha and Mohan at the dining table having their light funny moments. Radha will open the topic of Mohan going to the office again. Radha will plead before Mohan to start going to the office and take care of his business that he had grown for years. Mohan will have no other option but to keep up the promise that he had made. Mohan will finally agree to go to the office. This will scare Damini a lot.

Will Mohan start going to the office?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Srividya Rajesh

Imlie Spoiler: Imlie accused of kidnapping Atharva
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan overpowers Ruhaan
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer saves Shaurya’s life
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav goes through an emotional breakdown
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa teaches Samar and Dimple the basic rule of a joint family
Maitree spoiler: Kamna attempts to kill Nandini and Ashish
‘Bigg Boss’ fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares snaps from father’s second marriage, internet loves it
Nakul Mehta’s Connection With Theatre
Playing a romantic in Shiv Shakti – Tyaag Taandav is the biggest challenge: Meer Ali
Dahaad’s success plays a significant role in today’s entertainment scenario: Manjiri Pupala
Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal are super happy, what’s the secret?
All About Shraddha Arya’s Girls’ Vacation Vibes, Check Out
Read Latest News