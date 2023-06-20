Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan decides to work

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen romantic light-hearted moments between Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) after Radha’s recovery after getting trapped in the cold storage room. We saw how Mohan prayed for Radha’s betterment and Radha finally recouped to the pink of her health. Now at home, Mohan is busy taking care of Radha’s needs.

Damini was curious to know why Radha did not expose her. Even Kadambari was aware of the fact that Radha actually lied when she was asked what brought her to the cold room. Radha had told Damini that she will expose the biggest crime that Damini has committed to date, that is Tulsi’s killing.

Now the coming episode will see Radha and Mohan at the dining table having their light funny moments. Radha will open the topic of Mohan going to the office again. Radha will plead before Mohan to start going to the office and take care of his business that he had grown for years. Mohan will have no other option but to keep up the promise that he had made. Mohan will finally agree to go to the office. This will scare Damini a lot.

Will Mohan start going to the office?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

