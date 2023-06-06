ADVERTISEMENT
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan enters the vent to look for Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Mohan realizing that Radha has made her way into the vent in the storage room. He will enter the vent to look for Radha.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Jun,2023 16:10:04
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging and nail-biting drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) fighting her survival battle in the cold storage room. She has done all that she can to keep herself alive for all the time inside the storage room. While she was fighting with injuries and looking for means to get out, Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) got arrested and beaten up by the police official. After great difficulty, Mohan is now out of jail.

Mohan and the entire family set out to look for Radha. They enter the storage room. To Mohan’s shock, he has found the belongings of Radha. He has found her handbag, and a lot of damaged commodities in the storage room. Mohan has also seen the vent being opened and realizes that Radha has gone inside it.

The coming episode will see Mohan getting into the vent to save Radha. He will be worried for her and will move inside the vent. As we know, Radha got into deep problem inside the vent with the fan being there at the other end. So Radha had got down the vent and is now buried underneath the big boxes. She is unconscious and hence does not respond when Mohan looks around the room searching for her.

The coming episode will see Mohan finding Radha’s traces inside the vent too. Meanwhile, Radha will open her eyes and will see her family. She will try to talk but will bear no strength to call out to them.

Will Mohan rescue Radha?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

