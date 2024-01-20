Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan gets blamed for Damini’s death

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) exposing Damini as the killer of Tulsi. However, Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) escaped from the police arrest and took Gungun along with her and fled away. Mohan ran behind Damini with an intention of saving Gungun.

Radha, on the other hand, tried saving Tulsi and free her. Finally, Tulsi was freed by Radha’s intense prayers. Tulsi and Radha reached the spot where Gungun was kept captive. To their shock, Damini had captured Mohan too and both were kept tied up.

We saw how Damini went near a cliff by holding Gungun on a knife edge.

The coming episode will see a whirlwind blowing up, thus separating Gungun and Damini. Tulsi will appear before Damini and will stab her. Damini will fall off the cliff. At home, Kaveri will blame Mohan for killing Damini. Mohan will feel guilty over Damini’s death. However, Radha will explain how Damini tried to harm Mohan and Gungun.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 617 19th January Written Episode Update

Radha and Tulsi reached the place to save Mohan and Gungun. Damini later took Gungun and walked near a cliff.

What will happen next?

