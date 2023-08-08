Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan instils confidence to fight within Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being jailed for the murder of Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure). As we know, Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) has met Radha in jail and has vowed to get her out and prove her innocence. However, Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) has made it tough for Mohan as he has hired a very apt lawyer in Devika (Aleeza Khan) to get Radha trapped for committing the crime. With the court case being on, Devika is questioning all in the Trivedi family. We saw how Kadambari went against Radha and told the court of Radha’s obsessive nature for Mohan.

The coming episode will see Gungun getting angry at Ketki for siding Radha in court. Gungun will get wild at Ketki and scolded her for doing so before the court premises. Gungun will be seen badmouthing Radha a lot. Mohan will observe this, and will see Radha being taken through the same way to the jail. In order to stop Gungun from talking against Radha, Mohan will snub Gungun. Mohan’s intent will be to keep the fighting spirit alive in Radha. He will be worried that if Radha would see Gungun badmouthing her, her intent to fight the case and come out will die down. Mohan will rather become the bad man for Gungun and will be about to slap her for being rude towards Ketki. This will be seen by Radha who will come running to save Gungun from being slapped.

Radha will get angry at Mohan and will warn him of consequences if he behaves rudely with Gungun.

Mohan will be happy to see the protective side in Radha getting alive again. Radha will tell Mohan that Gungun’s mother will soon be back and will ask him to control his anger.

Mohan will be happy as he will not only revive Radha’s spirit to fight, but will also add up a doubt in Gungun’s mind with Radha’s protectiveness towards her.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.