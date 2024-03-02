Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan locks Radha in a room

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being cornered by Kadambari and Damini. As we know, Damini aka Tulsi who was dressed up as Radha, threw Vishwanath from the balcony, in which he sustained injuries. Kadambari was trying to kill him when Radha stopped her. However, everything has been turned against Radha now. Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) saw the CCTV camera where he could clearly see Radha standing on the balcony and talking to Vishwanath, when she threw Vishwanath onto the ground. This shocked Mohan and he reacted wildly.

The coming episode will see Mohan questioning Radha on why she had to throw his father from the balcony. Radha will yet again claim to be innocent. She will tell Mohan that it was not her on the balcony. Mohan will not agree to anything and will lock Radha in a room. He will tell the family that he will send Radha to the mental asylum the next day and that she will remain in the room till that happens.

Mohan and Radha will be seen crying in their respective rooms remembering about whatever has happened to them.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 659 1st March Written Episode Update

Mohan did not believe Radha’s words when she told Mohan that Kadambari wanted to kill Baba.

Will Radha be sent to the mental asylum?

