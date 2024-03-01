Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan puts a question mark on his relationship with Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Kadambari trying to kill Vishwanath with a flower pot after he was pushed by Tulsi from the balcony. However, Radha stopped Kadambari from hurting Vishwanath further. The family assembled and felt that Vishwanath fell from the balcony. They rushed him to the hospital.

The coming episode will see Radha (Neeharika Roy) blaming Kadambari for the attack on Babuji. However, Mohan will not be ready to take it. Radha will hurl accusations at Kadambari and will also badmouth her. Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) will lose his cool and will ask Radha to shut up. She will go on abusing his mother and Mohan will get angry at Radha. He will question their relationship and tell Radha that he is forcing him to leave her. Radha will be perplexed seeing Mohan’s reaction. Kadambari and Tulsi will be very happy that Radha and Mohan’s marriage is on the verge of a breakup.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 658 29th February Written Episode Update

Damini dressed up as Radha and pushed Vishwanath from the balcony. Kadambari decided to end Vishwanath’s life by throwing a pot at him.

What will happen next?

