Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan refuses to look for Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Mohan not being aware of the danger that Radha has gotten into. He will think that all of it is a plan of Radha, and will refuse to look for her.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 May,2023 15:19:04
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen an edge-of-the-seat drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) getting trapped in the cold room. It has been hours since she has been trapped there, and Mohan’s family is worried about her whereabouts. Kadambari as we know, doubted Damini and even told Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) about it. But Mohan refused to hear their worries.

Now, Ketki talks about looking for Radha as being important. But Mohan stops her too and gets rude to her.

The coming episode will see Mohan getting all the more harsh and rude with his words. Gungun will tell Mohan that she is not playing games and that she feels Radha is in a problem. Ketki and even Kadambari will tell the same to Mohan and will speak about the urgency to look for Radha.

However, Mohan will be adamant. He will believe that all of Radha’s plan to bring Mohan to the office. Kadambari and Ketki will try as much to tell him that something is really wrong with Radha. But Mohan will refuse to look for Radha.

What will happen next?

Meanwhile, Radha who is already injured on her hand, will fall from a distance and will collapse.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

