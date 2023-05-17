Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan refuses to look for Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Mohan not being aware of the danger that Radha has gotten into. He will think that all of it is a plan of Radha, and will refuse to look for her.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen an edge-of-the-seat drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) getting trapped in the cold room. It has been hours since she has been trapped there, and Mohan’s family is worried about her whereabouts. Kadambari as we know, doubted Damini and even told Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) about it. But Mohan refused to hear their worries.

Now, Ketki talks about looking for Radha as being important. But Mohan stops her too and gets rude to her.

The coming episode will see Mohan getting all the more harsh and rude with his words. Gungun will tell Mohan that she is not playing games and that she feels Radha is in a problem. Ketki and even Kadambari will tell the same to Mohan and will speak about the urgency to look for Radha.

However, Mohan will be adamant. He will believe that all of Radha’s plan to bring Mohan to the office. Kadambari and Ketki will try as much to tell him that something is really wrong with Radha. But Mohan will refuse to look for Radha.

What will happen next?

Meanwhile, Radha who is already injured on her hand, will fall from a distance and will collapse.

