Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan talks to an unconscious Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being recovered from the cold room. As we know, Radha put up a brave battle for survival inside the cold storage room. She not only lit fire in the room to stay alive, but also covered herself from cardboard and other hard things available in the room. She also broke the fan and entered the vent to move out of the room. We saw how Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and family’s prayers were answered when the mooshak showed them the way to Radha.

Mohan has admitted Radha in the hospital. The doctor has told the family that Radha is in a critical state. Gungun and others in the family are worried for Radha. Gungun in the meantime, has told the family to be optimistic of Radha’s survival.

The coming episode will see Gungun taking the big move of locking Damini and her mother inside a room in the hospital. However, Damini will spot a nurse’s dress and will decide to don it and move out of the room through the water pipe outside.

Mohan will repent talking ill of Radha. He will repent saying that he never wants to see Radha again. Mohan will seek permission from the doctor to meet Radha. He will go into the room and sit next to an unconscious Radha and will ask her to get well. He will tell her that his family needs her. He will talk about Gungun, his mother and himself and how they need her.

Will Mohan’s plea help Radha’s recovery?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

