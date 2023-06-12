ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan talks to an unconscious Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Mohan crying before an unconscious Radha. Will his plea melt Radha and help in her recovery?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Jun,2023 11:50:22
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan talks to an unconscious Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being recovered from the cold room. As we know, Radha put up a brave battle for survival inside the cold storage room. She not only lit fire in the room to stay alive, but also covered herself from cardboard and other hard things available in the room. She also broke the fan and entered the vent to move out of the room. We saw how Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and family’s prayers were answered when the mooshak showed them the way to Radha.

Mohan has admitted Radha in the hospital. The doctor has told the family that Radha is in a critical state. Gungun and others in the family are worried for Radha. Gungun in the meantime, has told the family to be optimistic of Radha’s survival.

The coming episode will see Gungun taking the big move of locking Damini and her mother inside a room in the hospital. However, Damini will spot a nurse’s dress and will decide to don it and move out of the room through the water pipe outside.

Mohan will repent talking ill of Radha. He will repent saying that he never wants to see Radha again. Mohan will seek permission from the doctor to meet Radha. He will go into the room and sit next to an unconscious Radha and will ask her to get well. He will tell her that his family needs her. He will talk about Gungun, his mother and himself and how they need her.

Will Mohan’s plea help Radha’s recovery?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer and Palki learn about Preeta being trapped amidst fire
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer and Palki learn about Preeta being trapped amidst fire
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi to learn about Vikrant’s affair?
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi to learn about Vikrant’s affair?
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir takes Akshay’s place to marry Prachi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir takes Akshay’s place to marry Prachi
Meet spoiler: Gunwanti to get Yashoda arrested
Meet spoiler: Gunwanti to get Yashoda arrested
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi slaps Rajveer
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi slaps Rajveer
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena gets an asthma attack; Dua worries for her
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena gets an asthma attack; Dua worries for her
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Hemanshii Ruparel bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Hemanshii Ruparel bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Mridul Kumarsinha to exit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive: Mridul Kumarsinha to exit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
“So grateful for this gem”, Shruti Haasan’s special message for her friend
“So grateful for this gem”, Shruti Haasan’s special message for her friend
Exclusive: Avanish Pandey joins the cast of Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon
Exclusive: Avanish Pandey joins the cast of Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon
Animal Poster: Ranbir Kapoor looks gruesome, dripping with blood
Animal Poster: Ranbir Kapoor looks gruesome, dripping with blood
Zumba was my favourite lockdown exercise: Prabhjyot Singh
Zumba was my favourite lockdown exercise: Prabhjyot Singh
Read Latest News