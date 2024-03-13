Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan to meet Radhika for house rent purpose

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with the story taking a seven years leap. The story plot is now set in Delhi, where both Mohan and Radha live. Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) has shifted base to Delhi and is looking for an accomodation to fit his entire family. At present, he stays with his friend cum business partner Meera. Radha on the other hand, lives as Radhika and runs a successful podcast along with her husband Yug (Manit Joura).

The story plot has shown Mohan being the dotinf father to Gungun. Ajeet and Ketki also live with Mohan with their daughter Shalgam.

The coming episode will see Mohan being on the lookout for a house. Meera will be shown compelling Mohan not to shift and continue to stay in her house. However, Mohan would have asked a broker to show him a few houses.

The broker will tell Mohan that there is a house and property which he wants to show Mohan. The owner of the property will be Radhika (Neeharika Roy). Mohan who would have come to Delhi, hoping to bump into Radha one day, will be told by the broker to have a look at this house and also talk to the owner.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 669 12th March Written Episode Update

Will Mohan and Radhika come face to face?

As we know, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan has recently gone through a generation leap, which has seen the entry of Manit Joura into the life of Radha. Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) have separated. The plot has shifted from Vrindavan to Delhi where Mohan lives with Gungun. Radha lives as Radhika and is married to Yug and they have a son Manan.