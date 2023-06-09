Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: 'Mooshak' leads Mohan to Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engrossing and edge-of-the-seat drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being on the verge of losing her life battle. She is all weak, has had all her struggles inside the cold storage room. She is freezing, and has lost all the strength to fight it out. Radha is on the verge of breathing her last when the unexpected has happened.

Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) who visited the storage room and did not find Radha, went to the temple and stood on one leg. He challenged Baanke Bihari to create a miracle that could take him to Radha.

The coming episode will see Mooshak, the Vaahan of Vinayak showing them the way. The rat will get into a storage room, and will seek Radha’s attention. Radha who will be on the verge of dying, will see an injury on the rat and will tear a part of her saree and tie it to the rat. Radha will urge the rat to get out of the cold room. The same rat will appear before Mohan and family. Gungun will spot the rat and will tell Mohan that the rat has a part of Radha’s saree. Mohan will also agree to it, and the family will request the rat to take them to Radha.

Will Radha be found now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

