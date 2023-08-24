ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Damini shoots Mohan

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Damini shooting at Radha, but the bullet will hit Mohan. What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Aug,2023 14:45:43
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Damini shoots Mohan

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being on the run from the police. As we know, Radha escaped from police custody, but now is faced with an order to shoot at sight. At this juncture, Radha risked her life and went ahead to save Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) from captivity. We wrote about how Radha succeeded in entering the place where Mohan was kept, under a disguise. Radha escaped from the place with Mohan.

However, the coming episode will see Mohan being injured in his leg and not being able to walk. This will provide ample time for Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) to come to the spot. She will hold aloft her gun and take an aim at Radha. However, it will be a shocking incident wherein Mohan will come in the way and will take the bullet in his hand. Mohan will ask Radha to run away as she needs to handle their family and Gungun.

Mohan will force Radha to run away from Damini’s grasp. Radha will not have any option but to run.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

