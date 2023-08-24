Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Damini shoots Mohan

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being on the run from the police. As we know, Radha escaped from police custody, but now is faced with an order to shoot at sight. At this juncture, Radha risked her life and went ahead to save Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) from captivity. We wrote about how Radha succeeded in entering the place where Mohan was kept, under a disguise. Radha escaped from the place with Mohan.

However, the coming episode will see Mohan being injured in his leg and not being able to walk. This will provide ample time for Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) to come to the spot. She will hold aloft her gun and take an aim at Radha. However, it will be a shocking incident wherein Mohan will come in the way and will take the bullet in his hand. Mohan will ask Radha to run away as she needs to handle their family and Gungun.

Mohan will force Radha to run away from Damini’s grasp. Radha will not have any option but to run.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.