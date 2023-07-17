Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Mohan seeks to divorce Radha?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Radha (Neeharika Roy) trying to start their life afresh as a couple. We saw Mohan expressing his love for Radha. However, there will be a big twist in the show now. As we know, during the custody battle of Gungun, the court had said that they will review the case after six months. With the duration coming to an end, there will be a big question mark on Mohan’s intent as to what he will do with Radha at the end of six months.

As we know, Mohan had earlier told the family that after six months he will divorce Radha and will send her out of the house. Now, Radha will be worried about Mohan’s decision.

Mohan will also be aware of Radha’s dilemma. He will want to tell her that he loves her. The two of them will be involved in a close moment where Mohan will be about to kiss Radha.

However, their romantic moment will be broken by Shekhar who will come into their room with the divorce papers. This will be yet another ploy of Damini to separate Radha and Mohan.

What will happen now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

