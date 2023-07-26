Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Radha to get arrested for Tulsi's murder

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) planning to confess his love before Radha (Neeharika Roy) on the day of Teej. As we know, Mohan told Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) that he has fallen in love with Radha and asked Damini to move on in life. However, Damini has as always, gotten vengeful and has planned something big during Teej.

The coming episode will see Gungun finally getting to read the letters that Tulsi wrote to her. Gungun will get shocking evidence against Radha which will leave her speechless. Tulsi will also be shocked to see Gungun suddenly fearing Radha. She will also read the letters and will try to tell Gungun that these letters were not written by her. But Tulsi will not be able to hint the same to her daughter. The coming episode will see Gungun trying to tell the family members about what she found in the letters.

Radha will in the coming time get arrested for the murder of Tulsi. And Damini’s plan will this time result in Radha going behind bars. Yes, Damini will effectively utilize the letters as well as Tulsi’s family as proof to justify that Radha killed Tulsi.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

