Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Mohan's close moment

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) recovering well after she was trapped in the cold storage room for a day. As we know, the month-long track in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, focussed on Radha’s struggle inside the cold room to survive. The track was intriguing and engaging, taking the TRP of the show ahead. Now, we have seen Radha’s recovery happen after the viewers saw an emotional outburst and love confession coming from Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia).

Now the coming episodes will be light-hearted with Mohan and Radha acknowledging their love for each other. Radha will worry about the scars on her face, but Mohan will encourage her that she is always beautiful. He will get a new saree for her.

Mohan, Radha and Gungun will also be seen sharing the bed at the hospital. Mohan who had lost his sleep till the time he found Radha, will sleep instantly on the bed. The family will tell Radha that he needs to sleep badly as he has been exhausted.

What will happen next? What will Damini do now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

