ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Mohan's close moment

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha and Mohan finally sharing some close moments. What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Jun,2023 14:01:05
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Mohan's close moment

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) recovering well after she was trapped in the cold storage room for a day. As we know, the month-long track in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, focussed on Radha’s struggle inside the cold room to survive. The track was intriguing and engaging, taking the TRP of the show ahead. Now, we have seen Radha’s recovery happen after the viewers saw an emotional outburst and love confession coming from Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia).

Now the coming episodes will be light-hearted with Mohan and Radha acknowledging their love for each other. Radha will worry about the scars on her face, but Mohan will encourage her that she is always beautiful. He will get a new saree for her.

Mohan, Radha and Gungun will also be seen sharing the bed at the hospital. Mohan who had lost his sleep till the time he found Radha, will sleep instantly on the bed. The family will tell Radha that he needs to sleep badly as he has been exhausted.

What will happen next? What will Damini do now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua breaks Haider’s heart
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua breaks Haider’s heart
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant agrees to get engaged to Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant agrees to get engaged to Lakshmi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi get married
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi get married
Meet spoiler: Sarkar rescues Meet’s factory from auction
Meet spoiler: Sarkar rescues Meet’s factory from auction
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki exposes Shaurya as her kidnapper to Luthra family
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki exposes Shaurya as her kidnapper to Luthra family
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir makes a successful escape to marry Prachi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir makes a successful escape to marry Prachi
Latest Stories
Prabhas Was Off Meat Off Alcohol To Play Rama
Prabhas Was Off Meat Off Alcohol To Play Rama
Playing Dashrath In Adipurush Marks A Hat-Trick For Actor Krishna Kotian
Playing Dashrath In Adipurush Marks A Hat-Trick For Actor Krishna Kotian
ReelStar comes onboard as ‘powered by’ partner for IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards
ReelStar comes onboard as ‘powered by’ partner for IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya’s frank talk with Virat
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya’s frank talk with Virat
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti misunderstands Ram and Priya’s relationship
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti misunderstands Ram and Priya’s relationship
Surya Namaskar is the best way to burn calories: Sharad Jagtiani
Surya Namaskar is the best way to burn calories: Sharad Jagtiani
Read Latest News