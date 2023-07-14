ADVERTISEMENT
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Tulsi join hands

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha and Tulsi joining hands for a cause. Radha will get to know of Tulsi's plight at the hands of Damini. They will unite to teach Damini a lesson.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Jul,2023 13:27:51
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Tulsi join hands 833759

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gungun being brought back from the kidnap hideout safely. We saw the big moment that all the fans of this show waited for. We saw a happy reunion of the family of Trivedis with Gungun doing the unexpected. She called Mohan as her Papa and Radha as her RaMa, which meant Radha Maa.

Mohan and Radha were jubilant about this development and were happy with Gungun. The family also got to know about Mandira being Radha’s mom. However, when Radha cried that she got her mother, and even lost her on the same day, Kadambari hugged Radha and told her that she will be Radha’s mother forever.

We also wrote about Tulsi getting free from Guru Maa’s clutches. She will in the coming episode be seen communicating as usual with Radha. Tulsi will tell Radha what Damini and Kaveri did to her. This will enrage Radha. Tulsi and Radha will join hands to teach Damini and Kaveri a big lesson.

What will they do?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

