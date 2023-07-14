Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Tulsi join hands

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gungun being brought back from the kidnap hideout safely. We saw the big moment that all the fans of this show waited for. We saw a happy reunion of the family of Trivedis with Gungun doing the unexpected. She called Mohan as her Papa and Radha as her RaMa, which meant Radha Maa.

Mohan and Radha were jubilant about this development and were happy with Gungun. The family also got to know about Mandira being Radha’s mom. However, when Radha cried that she got her mother, and even lost her on the same day, Kadambari hugged Radha and told her that she will be Radha’s mother forever.

We also wrote about Tulsi getting free from Guru Maa’s clutches. She will in the coming episode be seen communicating as usual with Radha. Tulsi will tell Radha what Damini and Kaveri did to her. This will enrage Radha. Tulsi and Radha will join hands to teach Damini and Kaveri a big lesson.

What will they do?

