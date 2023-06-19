Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha challenges to expose Damini's biggest crime

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with all being finally well with Radha (Neeharika Roy). As we saw, the month-long track showed the struggle of Radha in the cold room. Finally, Radha’s hard efforts paid off and Banke Bihaari showed her the way to unite with her family. We have seen Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) confessing his love for Radha in between all this. Mohan and Radha also had some close moments in the hospital.

Now, the coming track will focus on Mohan and family asking Radha to tell them how she got into the cold room. Radha will put up a fake story and will tell them but will not reveal the name of Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty). This will surprise Damini, and she will directly question Radha.

The episode to air will again see Radha and Damini locking horns. Radha will tell Damini that her aim is not to expose what Damini did to her, but to expose her biggest crime, that is the killing of Tulsi. Damini will be shocked. Radha will leave a suspense on how and who will expose Damini’s hand in the death of Tulsi.

What is Radha’s plan? What will Damini do now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.