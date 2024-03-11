Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha chooses her self-respect over Mohan

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) trying to expose the truth of Damini and Kadambari before Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia). However, things have gone down the stream, and Radha has always been proved wrong. Radha’s plea to Mohan was to trust her and accept whatever she says, and believe in it. However, Mohan just could not find his mother wrong, as per the claims of Radha. This has led to a major misunderstanding and break of trust in their relationship.

The coming episode will see Mohan calling for the people at the mental asylum to take Radha away. He will not listen to her cries, when she will tell him that the two ladies are scheming at his back, and will harm Gungun eventually. When Radha will slap Kadambari for threatening her, Mohan will retort and will be about to slap Radha.

Radha will all of a sudden feel the need to protect her self-respect. Radha will tell Mohan that she is mad for him, and not for anything else. However, she is not ready to accept further humiliation. She will decide to move out of Mohan’s life and will tell him to take care of Gungun and safeguard her always.

Radha will tell Mohan that if anything happens to Gungun, she will blame only him for the consequences. Saying this, Radha will break ties with Mohan and leave him.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 667 9th March Written Episode Update

Tulsi pushed Gungun in front of the tiger in order to save herself. Mohan eventually shot a bullet in the air, thus scaring the animal which ran away.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is going through a generation leap, which will see the entry of Manit Joura into the life of Radha.