Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets beaten up in jail

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha getting beaten up and weeping for help from Mohan at the jail.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Jul,2023 15:20:35
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) falling prey to yet another scheme and dirty game of Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty). There was an intrigue played upon the letters with Gungun that were presumed to be written by Tulsi. However, Tulsi wondered about it and did not remember writing any letters to her daughter Gungun who was not even born at that phase.

All of it has boiled down to Gungun finding her mother’s letters and realizing that Radha was obsessed with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) all the time and that her life was in danger at Radha’s hands. Gungun got Radha arrested and Mohan was silent.

Radha was surprised about the letters and wondered who did all of it.

The coming episode will focus on Radha’s ordeals inside the jail. She will be asked to wear a white saree and will be forced to remove all her jewels. She will also be asked to remove her mangalsutra. Radha will deny it and will be beaten badly by the inspector. She will cry and call Mohan for help.

What will Mohan do? Will he realize that Radha is innocent?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

