Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets conscious

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being brought to the hospital after she was found in the cold storage room by Mohan and his family. As we know, Radha had a struggle for a long day in the cold storage room at freezing temperatures but found a way to keep herself alive. However, when she was found, she had gone weak and had injuries all over her body due to the chill.

Now, in the hospital, we wrote about how Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) sought special permission to meet Radha after the doctor claimed that Radha was critical. Mohan expressed his feelings of love before an unconscious Radha. He told her that he loves her and that his family needs her.

The coming episode will see Radha getting conscious. She will gain consciousness when Damini will make yet another attack on her to kill her. But Radha will regain consciousness and this will make Mohan and his family very happy.

Radha will tell Mohan that their togetherness is for a lifespan and she will not leave her Mohan alone. Mohan will hug her, and the entire family will be happy.

Will Radha now expose Damini?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

