ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets conscious

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha getting conscious and proclaiming that she will never leave her Mohan alone.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Jun,2023 14:02:55
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets conscious

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being brought to the hospital after she was found in the cold storage room by Mohan and his family. As we know, Radha had a struggle for a long day in the cold storage room at freezing temperatures but found a way to keep herself alive. However, when she was found, she had gone weak and had injuries all over her body due to the chill.

Now, in the hospital, we wrote about how Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) sought special permission to meet Radha after the doctor claimed that Radha was critical. Mohan expressed his feelings of love before an unconscious Radha. He told her that he loves her and that his family needs her.

The coming episode will see Radha getting conscious. She will gain consciousness when Damini will make yet another attack on her to kill her. But Radha will regain consciousness and this will make Mohan and his family very happy.

Radha will tell Mohan that their togetherness is for a lifespan and she will not leave her Mohan alone. Mohan will hug her, and the entire family will be happy.

Will Radha now expose Damini?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Maitree spoiler: Kamna vows to separate Harsh and Maitree
Maitree spoiler: Kamna vows to separate Harsh and Maitree
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay kidnaps Ranbir and locks inside the bathroom
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay kidnaps Ranbir and locks inside the bathroom
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba brings Angad home
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba brings Angad home
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Race against time for Luthra family to save Preeta and Karan
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Race against time for Luthra family to save Preeta and Karan
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan finds a way to get back his house and business
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan finds a way to get back his house and business
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s accusations backfire as Vikrant’s girlfriend vanishes
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s accusations backfire as Vikrant’s girlfriend vanishes
Latest Stories
I draw a complete image of the character in my head before I go on the floor: Vivian Dsena on the way he chooses roles
I draw a complete image of the character in my head before I go on the floor: Vivian Dsena on the way he chooses roles
Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Sony SAB show Baalveer 3
Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Sony SAB show Baalveer 3
Jennifer Lopez is my fashion inspiration: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Jennifer Lopez is my fashion inspiration: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram’s mother Shalini learns about Ram-Priya’s contract marriage
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram’s mother Shalini learns about Ram-Priya’s contract marriage
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Swatilekha agrees to marry Raghavendra
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Swatilekha agrees to marry Raghavendra
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets to know about Virat’s life being in danger
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets to know about Virat’s life being in danger
Read Latest News