ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets trapped in a freezer; decides to fight for her life

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan will see Radha getting trapped inside a freezer, and trying to find her way out of this problem. Will Radha escape from the freezer? What is the mystery that Damini is hiding?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 May,2023 13:40:23
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets trapped in a freezer; decides to fight for her life

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) trying to expose that Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) is behind the death of Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure). She has found out that the messages sent to Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) before Tulsi’s death are not from Tulsi. She has tried hard to tell Mohan that Tulsi had not committed suicide and that Damini is behind it. But Mohan is not ready to lose trust in Damini.

Now the coming drama will see Damini planning something big at the office. Radha will overhear Damini talking about an urgent meeting in office at 8pm on the same day. With time ticking, Radha will learn that Damini is about to destroy and send out some strong evidence and will try to unearth the mystery.

However, the coming drama will see Radha getting caught inside a freezer. The last interaction with Mohan of Radha had Mohan utter the words of Radha having to go away from his life just like how Tulsi went away. Radha will remember it, and will understand that she cannot lose her battle in the freezer, as it will shatter Mohan completely.

Hence she will decide to get her way out of the freezer and back into Mohan’s life.

Will Radha be able to survive the freezer phase?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Maitree Spoiler: Harsh to come in as Maitree's saviour
Maitree Spoiler: Harsh to come in as Maitree's saviour
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan orders Radha to get out of his life
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan orders Radha to get out of his life
Maitree spoiler: Nandini gets happy to see Maitree’s downfall
Maitree spoiler: Nandini gets happy to see Maitree’s downfall
Exclusive: Mrinalini Tyagi to enter Zee TV's Meet
Exclusive: Mrinalini Tyagi to enter Zee TV's Meet
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Police on a search mission to find Rishi and Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Police on a search mission to find Rishi and Lakshmi
Meet spoiler: Meet and her unborn baby’s life in danger
Meet spoiler: Meet and her unborn baby’s life in danger
Latest Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor's Precious Moments With Cast
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor's Precious Moments With Cast
Movie Buzz: The Kerala Story earns on day 3, Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam first look impresses fans
Movie Buzz: The Kerala Story earns on day 3, Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam first look impresses fans
Arpit Ranka talks about the three facets in life that keeps him stress-free
Arpit Ranka talks about the three facets in life that keeps him stress-free
Prime Video’s Third Indian Chapter of the Internationally Acclaimed Modern Love Franchise—Modern Love Chennai From May 18
Prime Video’s Third Indian Chapter of the Internationally Acclaimed Modern Love Franchise—Modern Love Chennai From May 18
Deepika-Alia: Is there a cold war on call?
Deepika-Alia: Is there a cold war on call?
Feminine rage’ in movies: It’s time to embrace
Feminine rage’ in movies: It’s time to embrace
Read Latest News