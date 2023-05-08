Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets trapped in a freezer; decides to fight for her life

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan will see Radha getting trapped inside a freezer, and trying to find her way out of this problem. Will Radha escape from the freezer? What is the mystery that Damini is hiding?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) trying to expose that Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) is behind the death of Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure). She has found out that the messages sent to Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) before Tulsi’s death are not from Tulsi. She has tried hard to tell Mohan that Tulsi had not committed suicide and that Damini is behind it. But Mohan is not ready to lose trust in Damini.

Now the coming drama will see Damini planning something big at the office. Radha will overhear Damini talking about an urgent meeting in office at 8pm on the same day. With time ticking, Radha will learn that Damini is about to destroy and send out some strong evidence and will try to unearth the mystery.

However, the coming drama will see Radha getting caught inside a freezer. The last interaction with Mohan of Radha had Mohan utter the words of Radha having to go away from his life just like how Tulsi went away. Radha will remember it, and will understand that she cannot lose her battle in the freezer, as it will shatter Mohan completely.

Hence she will decide to get her way out of the freezer and back into Mohan’s life.

Will Radha be able to survive the freezer phase?

