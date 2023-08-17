Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha meets Gungun

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is seeing the Azaadi Ka Mahasangam episodes wherein the three shows under the banner LSD Films unite. Rabb Se Hai Dua and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti will see its protagonists Dua (Aditi Sharma), and Shakti (Nikki Sharma) going to Vrindavan to make Radha (Neeharika Roy) escape from jail so that she can escape the death sentence scheduled to happen in the next five days.

As we know, Damini has bribed the jailor officer who has beaten up Radha very badly. The coming Maha sangam episode will see Radha and all other convicts being taken to the Independence Day event where Shakti and Dua will plan to meet Radha and escape with her.

Shakti and Dua will also meet Gungun in the event, who would have come with Ketki and Kadambari who will be in disguise. Gungun will want to meet her mother and Dua and Shakti will promise the kid that she will meet her mother just before they will escape with her mother. Dua would have brought Ravi for help.

Shakti will pose as the medical volunteer at the event and will ask for Radha to go through a check-up as she is injured. She will tell the jailor that she needs to check her in a room. Saying this, Shakti will bring Radha into a room where Gungun will be waiting for her. Gungun and Radha will have a teary union. Shakti and Dua will tell Radha that they intend in taking her out of jail.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.