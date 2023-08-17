ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha meets Gungun

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha finally meeting Dua and Shakti, who will eventually make Radha meet her daughter Gungun.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Aug,2023 16:47:08
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha meets Gungun 843591

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is seeing the Azaadi Ka Mahasangam episodes wherein the three shows under the banner LSD Films unite. Rabb Se Hai Dua and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti will see its protagonists Dua (Aditi Sharma), and Shakti (Nikki Sharma) going to Vrindavan to make Radha (Neeharika Roy) escape from jail so that she can escape the death sentence scheduled to happen in the next five days.

As we know, Damini has bribed the jailor officer who has beaten up Radha very badly. The coming Maha sangam episode will see Radha and all other convicts being taken to the Independence Day event where Shakti and Dua will plan to meet Radha and escape with her.

Shakti and Dua will also meet Gungun in the event, who would have come with Ketki and Kadambari who will be in disguise. Gungun will want to meet her mother and Dua and Shakti will promise the kid that she will meet her mother just before they will escape with her mother. Dua would have brought Ravi for help.

Shakti will pose as the medical volunteer at the event and will ask for Radha to go through a check-up as she is injured. She will tell the jailor that she needs to check her in a room. Saying this, Shakti will bring Radha into a room where Gungun will be waiting for her. Gungun and Radha will have a teary union. Shakti and Dua will tell Radha that they intend in taking her out of jail.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Meet spoiler: Shlok to have an emotional breakdown 843494
Meet spoiler: Shlok to have an emotional breakdown
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta badly misses Karan 843430
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta badly misses Karan
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi emotionally blackmails Rishi 843411
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi emotionally blackmails Rishi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka attempts to become like Lakshmi 843179
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka attempts to become like Lakshmi
Meet spoiler: Shagun gives Sumeet a task to find traitor in her family 843168
Meet spoiler: Shagun gives Sumeet a task to find traitor in her family
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Shakti and Dua to come to Radha's rescue 843161
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Shakti and Dua come to Radha’s rescue
Latest Stories
Prashanth Neel met Kantara star Rishab Shetty while finishing a patchwork of Hombale Film's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire 843584
Prashanth Neel met Kantara star Rishab Shetty while finishing a patchwork of Hombale Film’s Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire
Enacting the role of Vandana in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Hi is a big responsibility: Sayli Salunkhe 843576
Enacting the role of Vandana in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Hi is a big responsibility: Sayli Salunkhe
Pandya Store Update: Shiny Doshi and Simran Budharup to make a nostalgic return to the show 843519
Pandya Store Update: Shiny Doshi and Simran Budharup to make a nostalgic return to the show
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 marks over 250 crores, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 inches close to 100 crore mark 843517
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 marks over 250 crores, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 inches close to 100 crore mark
Shine On You Crazy Diamond is my favourite song: Pranaay, Music Composer 843513
Shine On You Crazy Diamond is my favourite song: Pranaay, Music Composer
Vijay Deverakonda says he wants to see a big smile on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s face the day Kushi releases 843511
Vijay Deverakonda says he wants to see a big smile on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s face the day Kushi releases
Read Latest News