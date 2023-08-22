ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha meets Mohan

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha finally finding out the place where Mohan has been kept captive. Radha and Mohan will meet and will have an emotional moment.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Aug,2023 15:35:17
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha meets Mohan 844781

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) escaping from the jail during the occasion of India’s Independence. As we know, Radha has been found guilty of Tulsi’s murder and was ordered to be hanged till death in the next five days. With the police desperately searching for Radha, Radha is on the lookout for Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) who has been kidnapped by Damini.

We wrote about how Damini found Radha on the road and decided to run her down under her car. However, Damini was not successful in killing Radha. Instead, Radha trapped Damini and her mother, beat them and even tied them up to a tree and took Damini’s car and fled.

The coming episode will see Radha following a henchman of Damini who was with Mohan. This way, Radha will be successful in seeing the place where Mohan is kept. Radha will look in through the window when she will see Mohan being dragged by the men. The semi-conscious Mohan will catch a glimpse of Radha and the two of them will have eye contact.

Radha will don the disguise of a workman and will enter the house to save Mohan.

Will Radha be successful?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

