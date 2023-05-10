ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha screams for help from inside the freezer room

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha trying to get some help after being trapped inside the cold freezer room.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 May,2023 14:36:06
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha screams for help from inside the freezer room

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen the shocking drama of Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) planning to eradicate the existence of Radha (Neeharika Roy). Radha falls prey to Damini’s moves. She now knows about the number that Mohan got messages from just before the death of Tulsi, is registered in Mohan’s name only. Radha is shocked as she has reached a dead end and nothing points to Damini being responsible for Tulsi’s death. We wrote about how Radha got caught in a cold room and tried to fight her own battle of survival as she does not want Mohan to get hurt.

On the other hand, Mohan will be seen getting angry at Gungun. When the family members will ask him why he was so rude toPyar Gungun and talk about Radha, he will get perturbed again. He will tell them that he does not want to see Radha again in his life. Gungun will hear this and will be upset.

On the other hand, Radha will struggle to create a noise that can be heard outside the cold room. Damini will be guarding the place outside to see if her mission to kill Radha is successful or not. Meanwhile, Radha will try to bang on the door making huge noises, so that she is heard by someone.

Will Radha be successful in calling for help? Will Mohan get to know about Radha being in trouble?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Exclusive: Sandeep Kapoor to enter Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi
Exclusive: Sandeep Kapoor to enter Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi
Meet spoiler: Meet tries to uncover an orphan kid's mysterious death
Meet spoiler: Meet tries to uncover an orphan kid's mysterious death
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi calls Ranbir ‘papa’
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi calls Ranbir ‘papa’
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi takes responsibility for Lakshmi’s roka ceremony
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi takes responsibility for Lakshmi’s roka ceremony
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: OMG! Ishani gets injured
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: OMG! Ishani gets injured
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer defeats Karan, wins business deal
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer defeats Karan, wins business deal
Latest Stories
Shraddha Kapoor Wows In Short Hairstyle, see pics
Shraddha Kapoor Wows In Short Hairstyle, see pics
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra gets ATTACKED
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra gets ATTACKED
Go Goa Gone Turns 10
Go Goa Gone Turns 10
Dhruv Tara: New troubles await Dhruv and Tara as they arrive in the 17th century
Dhruv Tara: New troubles await Dhruv and Tara as they arrive in the 17th century
Fitness and Fun go hand-in-hand for Nia Sharma, Check Out
Fitness and Fun go hand-in-hand for Nia Sharma, Check Out
Looking For Perfect Blouse Designs For Wedding Season? Take Cues From Surbhi Chandna
Looking For Perfect Blouse Designs For Wedding Season? Take Cues From Surbhi Chandna
Read Latest News