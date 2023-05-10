Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha screams for help from inside the freezer room

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha trying to get some help after being trapped inside the cold freezer room.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen the shocking drama of Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) planning to eradicate the existence of Radha (Neeharika Roy). Radha falls prey to Damini’s moves. She now knows about the number that Mohan got messages from just before the death of Tulsi, is registered in Mohan’s name only. Radha is shocked as she has reached a dead end and nothing points to Damini being responsible for Tulsi’s death. We wrote about how Radha got caught in a cold room and tried to fight her own battle of survival as she does not want Mohan to get hurt.

On the other hand, Mohan will be seen getting angry at Gungun. When the family members will ask him why he was so rude toPyar Gungun and talk about Radha, he will get perturbed again. He will tell them that he does not want to see Radha again in his life. Gungun will hear this and will be upset.

On the other hand, Radha will struggle to create a noise that can be heard outside the cold room. Damini will be guarding the place outside to see if her mission to kill Radha is successful or not. Meanwhile, Radha will try to bang on the door making huge noises, so that she is heard by someone.

Will Radha be successful in calling for help? Will Mohan get to know about Radha being in trouble?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

