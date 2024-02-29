Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha to conduct DNA test to reveal Tulsi’s identity

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being taken to the psychiatrist as per the advice of Kadambari. The doctor told Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) that Radha needed immediate medical help and that she was very dangerous around people. But Mohan did not believe the doctor and brought Radha home. We also saw Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) and Kadambari (Swati Shah) being hellbent on sending Radha to the mental asylum. They were trying their best to convince Mohan that Radha needs to be sent tot he asylum.

However, the coming episode will see Radha too working on her plan to get proof that Tulsi is actually Damini. She will take the help of Vishwanath to collect the hair samples of Gungun, Kaveri and Tulsi. They will want to find out whether the DNA sample of Gungun and Tulsi was a match, and also wanted to confirm the DNA of Kaveri and Tulsi to prove that it is none other than Damini.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 657 28th February Written Episode Update

Mohan refused to send Radha to the mental asylum even after the doctor advised him to do so.

Will Radha be successful?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.