Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha to turn Gungun’s saviour

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with the main characters of the show, Radha (Neeharika Roy), Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Gungun and Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) going to the Wildlife Sanctuary for varied reasons. As we know, Tulsi went there to risk Gungun’s life. Her task became easier when she got to know that a tiger was on the run, and wanted to feed it with Gungun. Radha got to know that Gungun’s life was in danger and came to the sanctuary. Mohan wanted to nab Radha and also save his wife and kid, and this brought him to the sanctuary.

We have seen Tulsi sending Gungun to the very spot where the tiger is being cited. Gungun will go there to ease herself off, attending to nature’s call. Gungun will spot a tiger in front of her and will be scared.

Radha will in the coming episode, come to the spot where Gungun faces the tiger. She will understand the situation and will ask Gungun to climb a tree and keep herself safe. When Gungun will climb the tree and will feel safe, the tiger will spot Radha alone and will go behind her. Radha will try to escape but will fall to the ground.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 664 6th March Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

