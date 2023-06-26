ADVERTISEMENT
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha worried about past secrets opening up

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha being worried over a few of her secrets from the past predicted to come out.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Jun,2023 16:30:58
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama that is related to Radha (Neeharika Roy) uncovering the mysterious death of Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure). In this bid, Tulsi’s spirit has been put in danger, with Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) digging up her cabin to remove the skeleton of Tulsi that was buried there. She has given the skeleton to GuruMaa who is now trying to harm Tulsi’s spirit.

We saw how Radha forced Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) to go to the office again. However, in the office, Mohan could not handle himself well as he was troubled by Tulsi’s thoughts and whatever happened to her.

The coming episode will, however, open up more mysteries. There is a hint given to a lady entering Radha’s life from her past. We hear that this LSD Films show will have an integration with the same production house’s new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti. The show has Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma playing the leads.

It is heard that the lady coming into Radha’s life in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan will be from the new show. It will be interesting to see how Radha’s life will be linked with the characters from the new show.

Radha will be shown reading her predictions for the week which will indicate that she will come across a few secrets from her past.

What are the secrets related to Radha?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

