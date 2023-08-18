Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha's great escape from police custody

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is seeing the Azaadi Ka Mahasangam with the shows Rabb Se Hai Dua and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti integrating with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. As we know, Radha (Neeharika Roy) has been given a death sentence by the court. She has been ordered to be hung till death in the next five days. At this juncture, Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) has been kidnapped and there is tension all over. Damini subjected Radha to torture in the jail and ordered the jailor to beat her badly.

We saw Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Shakti (Nikki Sharma) joining hands to save Radha. Their plan is to make Radha escape from jail. They will use the Independence day event as the premise to execute the plan. With the convicts assembled to celebrate India’s Independence, Radha will be taken into a room by Shakti who poses as a medical volunteer.

The coming episode will see Radha dressed as Bharat Mata with Dua and Shakti giving her the able support. The three ladies will not only celebrate the big occasion but will also hoist the Indian flag. Radha will attack Damini and the three of them will escape from the event.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.