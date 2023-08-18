ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha's great escape from police custody

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha finally escaping from the custody of the police with the help of Dua and Shakti.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Aug,2023 16:17:33
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha's great escape from police custody 843854

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is seeing the Azaadi Ka Mahasangam with the shows Rabb Se Hai Dua and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti integrating with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. As we know, Radha (Neeharika Roy) has been given a death sentence by the court. She has been ordered to be hung till death in the next five days. At this juncture, Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) has been kidnapped and there is tension all over. Damini subjected Radha to torture in the jail and ordered the jailor to beat her badly.

We saw Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Shakti (Nikki Sharma) joining hands to save Radha. Their plan is to make Radha escape from jail. They will use the Independence day event as the premise to execute the plan. With the convicts assembled to celebrate India’s Independence, Radha will be taken into a room by Shakti who poses as a medical volunteer.

The coming episode will see Radha dressed as Bharat Mata with Dua and Shakti giving her the able support. The three ladies will not only celebrate the big occasion but will also hoist the Indian flag. Radha will attack Damini and the three of them will escape from the event.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan hires Nidhi’s henchmen Nilesh to find Preeta 843811
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan hires Nidhi’s henchmen Nilesh to find Preeta
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay learns about Prachi and Ranbir’s marriage? 843774
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay learns about Prachi and Ranbir’s marriage?
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka celebrates Lakshmi's exit from Oberoi house 843757
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka celebrates Lakshmi’s exit from Oberoi house
Meet spoiler: Shlok gets furious at Sumeet for doubting his family 843719
Meet spoiler: Shlok gets furious at Sumeet for doubting his family
Maitree spoiler: Jhumki forces Maitree to make a dfficult decision 843623
Maitree spoiler: Jhumki forces Maitree to make a dfficult decision
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha meets Gungun 843591
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha meets Gungun
Latest Stories
Actress Jasmine Avasia calls for 'action' against the unruly acts of Casting Director Abhishek Gupta; Read here 843918
Actress Jasmine Avasia calls for ‘action’ against the unruly acts of Casting Director Abhishek Gupta; Read here
Guns & Gulaabs & A Whole Lot Of Mirthful Mayhem 843912
Guns & Gulaabs & A Whole Lot Of Mirthful Mayhem
Monika Panwar attributes success to National School of Drama training 843887
Super 30 Monika Panwar attributes success to National School of Drama training
Amitabh Bachchan Appreciates Abhishek Bachchan's Performance In R Balki's Ghoomer In This Way; Read 843886
Amitabh Bachchan Appreciates Abhishek Bachchan’s Performance In R Balki’s Ghoomer In This Way; Read
Rubina Dilaik Looks Gorgeous In Her Look For Her Punjabi Film Chal Bhajj Chaliye 843883
Rubina Dilaik Looks Gorgeous In Her Look For Her Punjabi Film Chal Bhajj Chaliye
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh returns in Aradhana’s life? 843877
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh returns in Aradhana’s life?
Read Latest News