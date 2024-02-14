Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi accuses Kadambari

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) seeing the wedding of Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia). Tulsi fainted on the road after which Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) rushed her to the hospital. Tulsi faked the reaction in order to get Mohan’s attention. We also wrote about Kadambari asking Radha to join hands with her in eradicating Tulsi. However, Radha refused to associate with her.

We also wrote about Tulsi telling all that Radha came into her room to kill her. Mohan tried telling Tulsi that Radha could not do such a thing.

The coming episode will see Tulsi turning the tables. She will get aggressive when Kadambari will tell her that Radha has married Mohan. Tulsi will accuse Kadambari of doing the same, and marrying Mohan’s father, after coming in as a nurse. Tulsi will accuse Kadambari of bringing in Damini to get Mohan married to her. However, when Mohan fell in love with Tulsi, Kadambari was shocked. Tulsi will also raise the impertinent question that Kadambari might have a hand in attempting to kill Tulsi.

OMG!!

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 642 13th February Written Episode Update

Kadambari told Tulsi that Radha and Mohan were married.

What is Tulsi up to?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.