Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi realizes a big truth

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Tulsi realizing that all the letters that Gungun has were not written by her. She will smell foul play.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Jul,2023 15:35:57
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi realizes a big truth 835678

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) trying to keep Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) away from Radha (Neeharika Roy). She played the divorce drama in order to hurt Radha so that she leaves Mohan. However, the episode at the office strengthened the bond between Mohan and Radha. At the office, a few employees accused Radha when they saw Mohan and Radha together. However, Mohan was quick to stop all the bad talks by revealing that Radha is in fact the wife of Mohan.

At the same time, Kadambari has got a big doubt about Damini being the reason behind Tulsi’s death. She wants to get the answer from Tulsi and talks to her soul. However, Tulsi is not sure of it and remains silent.

The coming episode will see Gungun being eager to read the letters written by Tulsi for her. As we know, it is told that Tulsi wrote letters to her unborn kid when she was pregnant. This is what the family and even Mohan believes.

Now with the box in front of her carrying letters, Gungun and Radha will want to read it. The others in the family will also be excited to read the letters.

However, this will be when Tulsi will have a big realization. She will tell herself that she does not understand what is happening, as she did not write any letters during her pregnancy to her unborn kid.

Who wrote the letters? What do the letters contain?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

