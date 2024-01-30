Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi slaps Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen the return of Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) bringing about tense moments in the Trivedi house. As we know, this Tulsi is fake and Radha is well aware of it. Radha (Neeharika Roy) has interacted with Tulsi always and Tulsi used to be Radha’s confidante when she was a soul wandering in the house.

However, Radha is unable to tell the family and convince them that this is not Tulsi. Radha sought the help of Kadambari to help her in this, but Kadambari declined. Radha was seen yelling at Kadambari. Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) heard this and reprimanded Radha for being rude to his mother.

The coming episode will see Tulsi objecting to how Radha talked with Maa. She will slap Radha and will want to drag her out of the house. Mohan will stop Tulsi from throwing Radha out. Tulsi will be very angry and will question Mohan about what right she yell at Maa. Tulsi will state and argue that if Radha had taken care of the house, of Gungun during her absence, she would have been heavily paid for the same. Tulsi will ask what gave Radha the right to scream at Maa.

Mohan will have no answer but will go on to tell that Radha cannot go out of the house for varied reasons.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 627 29th January Written Episode Update

Mohan narrated the painful tale of how he found out that Tulsi was alive.

What will happen now?

