Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi stands on top of the building; threatens to jump down

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) taking the upper hand and using her health aberration as the main trump card in getting the sympathy of her family. However, Mohan and his family do not know that this is not Tulsi, but her lookalike. Kadambari (Swati Shah) and Radha (Neeharika Roy) who are aware of it, cannot reveal it to the family.

Amidst this, Kadambari told Tulsi the truth of Radha being married to Mohan. Tulsi hurled accusations at Radha, which Mohan stopped. He confessed before Tulsi that he loves Radha. This angered Tulsi and she faked unconsciousness. Now, the doctors have threatened the family that Tulsi might go into coma again.

At this juncture, the upcoming track will see Radha joining hands with Kadambari to go against Tulsi and expose her. However, Tulsi who would see them associating, will plan something big. She will go up to the terrace of the hospital and will stand up on the parapet and will threaten to jump down.

Mohan and the entire Trivedi family will assemble along with the hospital staff. Tulsi will tell Mohan to live happily with Radha after her death.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 645 16th February Written Episode Update

Radha stood alone after Gungun, Ketki, Rahul and Ajit questioned Radha about telling the truth about herself to the sick Tulsi.

What will Radha and Kadambari do to stop Tulsi’s act?

