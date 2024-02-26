Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Vishwanath tells Mohan the entire truth

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Vishwanath getting to know the entire truth as he overheard the conversation that Radha (Neeharika Roy) had with Kadambari (Swati Shah) and Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure). He got to know that Tulsi was in fact Damini, who was saved by Kadambari when she had a fall. He also got to know that Kadambari got Damini’s plastic surgery done so that she could get back into the house and Mohan’s heart, this time as Tulsi.

The coming episode will see Kadambari hurling accusations at her husband for physically torturing her and beating her. However, Vishwanath will tell Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) that Kadambari cannot be believed and that he did not harm her. He also tried telling Mohan about how Tulsi was in fact Damini.

But Mohan, who is always a mother’s boy, will be seen getting angry at his own father. He will confront his father over the attack he did on his mother.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 654 25th February Written Episode Update

Radha got to know from Kadambari and Tulsi that Tulsi was none other than Damini. Kadambari told Radha about the big plan of her saving Damini and getting her plastic surgery done to match Tulsi’s look.

Can Radha save Vishwanath?

