Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Yug gets desperate to know Radhika’s past

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radhika (Neeharika Roy) being run over by Gungun and getting hurt on her head. Gungun does not want Mohan to see Radhika, and has till now succeeded in keeping it a secret. We saw how Mohan rushed Yug and Radhika to the hospital, but Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) could not see Radhika’s face.

We saw Radhika’s recovery, followed by Yug (Manit Joura) caring for her. Mohan too enquired about Radhika’s health and wanted to talk to her, but Gungun stopped him from talking.

We also saw Radhika blabber in her sleep about how her past was troubling her present, and Yug was shocked to hear about it.

The coming episode will see Yug getting desperate to know more about the past that is haunting Radhika. He will be determined to trace it down so that he can erase that from Radhika’s memory.

As we know, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan has recently gone through a generation leap, which has seen the entry of Manit Joura into the life of Radha. Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) have separated. The plot has shifted from Vrindavan to Delhi where Mohan lives with Gungun. Radha lives as Radhika and is married to Yug and they have a son Manan.