Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha's life in danger in Maldives

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) fighting to save Gungun’s life. As we know, Gungun had an accident, so her life was in danger. Mohan and Radha needed money to make her surgery happen. Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) put forth a condition of spending a night with Mohan in return for the money. However, we saw Radha keeping her earnest trust in Banke Bihari who created a miracle. Krishna Kashyap arrived at the right moment and offered to give them the money needed for the surgery. In return for it, Mohan and Radha had to go to Maldives to take part in a contest and earn a business contract which would make them rich again.

We saw how Radha stopped Damini from getting physical with Mohan. Mohan and Radha thanked Banke Bihari for helping them. However, even while Gungun’s treatment was on, they needed to go to Maldives for the contest.

This will take the storyline to Maldives, where Radha and Mohan will try their best to win the competition. However, Krishna’s son Kunal Kashyap (Ankit Siwach) will be their biggest threat in Maldives.

Kunal will join hands with Damini in the Maldives to kill Radha. The track ahead will see Mohan and Radha give their best as a couple to win the contest, even while they will be tense about Gungun’s health condition. However, they will face a bigger problem with Radha’s life being in danger.

