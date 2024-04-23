Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Kuhu misbehaves with Poonam; Raj gets angry

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Poonam (Trupti Mishra) and Raj (Karamm Rajpal) deciding not to think about getting together. Instead, Raj was weary of their age difference and how he did not want to come in between Poonam’s dream of becoming a doctor. Raj turned mentor to Poonam and was forcing her to study as her exams were coming up soon.

Amidst this, curtains were pulled over the suspense of the masked man’s identity. The person turned out to be Sumitra (Pallavi Rao), Raj’s mother. It was revealed that Raj was not a Raghuvanshi born kid at all, and he was Damayanti’s illegitimate son. Babuji had given the kid to Sumitra as she had given birth to a dead child. Babuji had ordered that the kid Rajneesh Raghuvanshi will be the heir to the family and that she should keep this as a secret and shower all love on Raj. Sumitra wanted her own son Shrey to get the property and had planned to kill Raj and later, Poornima too.

The upcoming episode will focus on Kuhu’s mental health. She will not be able to grasp the fact that her father is marrying Poonam and that her father is not searching for her mother. Sumitra will make Kuhu’s wound bigger by talking about Raj’s marriage with Poonam every now and then.

Kuhu will get agitated and will misbehave with Poonam when she will push a glass tumbler which will injure Poonam. Raj will get so angry that he will go to slap her. Kuhu will get angry and will run away. Sumitra will be happy to use Kuhu as the trump card to stop the union of Raj and Poonam.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 61 22nd April Written Episode Update

Raj insisted that Poonam started preparing for er exam. On the other hand, Sumitra used Kuhu as her trump card against Raj and Poonam. Kuhu got angry at her father and demanded to oust Poonam out of the house.

What will happen next?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.