Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Poonam catches the masked man; Poonam gets shot

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors television show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Raj (Karamm Rajpal) being arrested for the attempted murder of Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle). Poonam (Trupti Mishra) met Raj in the jail where she talked exactly like Poornima, and Raj recollected his past memories and became doubtful. Poonam took the help of Raj’s mother to find out the masked man who was in the house. They tried connecting dots and targeted Nirvaan. However, that ended up being untrue.

The upcoming episode will see Raj escaping from the police jeep when he was being shifted to the Central Jail. Raj will escape with the help of Poonam. Poonam and Raj will get a clue to Shaina’s whereabouts and will go to the jungle. Shaina and the masked man who will be sighted together, will be nabbed by Poonam. Poonam will get closer to the masked man and will hold him. The masked man will aim at Poonam and will also shoot her.

Poonam confided her doubt of Nirvaan helping Shaina before Raj’s mother. They found out that Nirvaan had no mark on his leg.

