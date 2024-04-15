Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Poonam catches the masked man; will the truth of his identity be out?

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Poonam (Trupti Mishra) trying to find out the real identity of the masked man who has been aiding Shaina in all her bad and cruel deeds. Poonam understood that the masked man was with Shaina during Poornima’s death and also when Shaina attempted to kill Poonam. Poonam even went to the basement and found out that the Russian doll is a set of 6 dolls which is with the masked man and that one from the set is missing.

The coming episode will see Poonam talking to Raj (Karamm Rajpal) about her belief in reincarnation. This will shock Raj and he will get into his shell. Poonam will tell Raj that she has a belief and that people who are reborn will have a birth mark from their previous birth.

Later, Poonam will try to find the file in the hospital where the masked man will also enter. Poonam will hide and wait for the moment when he will remove his mask. When the man will remove his mask, Poonam will pounce on him with the intention of seeing his face. He will try to run away, but Poonam will catch hold of him and try to see his face.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 54 11th April Written Episode Update

Poonam did not get the proof to find out who the masked man was. She saw him in the basement, but feared coming in front of him.

Who is the masked man? Will his identity be out?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.