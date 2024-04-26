Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Poonam distracts Raj; shares a romantic moment with him

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors television show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Sumitra (Pallavi Rao) bringing in her next trump card, Rajneesh (Mohit Jangra) to come in between the love story of Raj (Karamm Rajpal) and Poonam (Trupti Mishra). We saw how the young lad misled Poonam into going out of the hospital to a deserted house in the wee hours of the night for a medical emergency. We saw Raj and Poonam getting into an argument wherein Raj would tell Poonam to trust her instincts and not trust others. Raj will be open in telling Poonam not to be friendly with Rajneesh so much.

The upcoming episode will see Raj and Poonam immediately patching up after the big fight, which will shock Sumitra. However, she will bring in the wedding debate of Geetu before the family where Poonam will express her opinion, which will add to the stir.

In the hospital though, Raj will be examining a patient when Poonam will stand by the doorway, sending romantic gestures to a very serious Raj. Raj will not be able to stop himself from observing Poonam’s cute gestures in between his examinations. Raj will later, hold Poonam responsible for distracting him and will romantically say that he will punish her.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 64 25th April Written Episode Update

Poonam changed Raj’s alcohol with apple juice. When Raj got angry at her, Poonam pretended to drink which stunned Raj. Raj threw the liquor bottle from her hand. Poonam motivated Raj to slowly stop the habit of drinking.

Will Raj and Poonam’s romance be cut short by Sumitra?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.