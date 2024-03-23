Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Poonam kisses Raj

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Poonam (Trupti Mishra) getting drawn towards Raj (Karamm Rajpal). She is scared to see him in his eyes, as she knows that she gets the same eyes in her dreams too. The Holi episode saw Poonam throwing colour on Raj accidentally, for which Raj grew frantically wild at her. Poonam who was inebriated with Vicky’s bhaang filled sweets danced along with the family.

The coming episode will see Poonam being taken by Raj to her room when she will almost faint. She will blabber in her semi-consciousness and reveal her feelings to Raj. Raj will take her to the room, carrying her in his arms. Poonam will tell Raj that there is something in his eyes, that draws her to him. She will talk to about a pichle janm ka naata, which will further shock Raj. When Raj will place her in the bed, she will kiss him.

Vicky misbehaved with Poonam during the Holi event.

What will Raj’s reaction be? Will Poonam tell Raj about her reincarnation?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.