Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors television show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Sumitra (Pallavi Rao) deploying the youngster Rajneesh (Mohit Jangra) as the new tool to destroy the love story of Raj (Karamm Rajpal) and Poonam (Trupti Mishra). With the age difference already playing in Raj’s mind, he has again taken to alcohol to soothe his grief. He is upset seeing Poonam along with Rajneesh. The constant comparisons that Poonam also makes of Raj and Rajneesh have been hurting Raj. Above all, Poonam has been trying to stop Raj’s drinking habit, but he is too habituated to it and hides his grief by getting drunk.

The upcoming episode will see Poonam opting to work as an intern at Raj’s hospital on night duty and also study along with Rajneesh. Raj will not be happy about the fact that she is out of the house. But he will be convinced as she is working in the hospital. Rajneesh will play a dubious game wherein he will fake a medical emergency, somewhere out of Ujjain. He will call Poonam for assistance. Both of them will go to a deserted house, where there will be nobody. Thinking that the patient will come back home and they can treat, they will spend the night at the home. On the other hand, Raj will get to know that Rajneesh and Poonam have gone to attend a medical emergency. He will get perturbed about Poonam being out.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 63 24th April Written Episode Update

Rajneesh and Poonam were friendly during their work at the hospital. Raj scolded Poonam for not submitting her notes on time. Rajneesh argued with Raj and told him to trust his student rather than scold her.

What will happen now?

