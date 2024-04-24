Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Poonam worried about Raj’s drinking habit; tries to find its root cause

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Raj (Karamm Rajpal) keeping himself busy with Poonam’s (Trupti Mishra) studies. However, the ambience at home is being poisoned by the cunning plans of Sumitra (Pallavi Rao). Sumitra has been brainwashing Kuhu against Poonam. On the other hand, she wants Raj and Poonam to have a misunderstanding and takes the trump card of the age factor coming in between the two of them.

We saw Poonam getting friendly with an intern by the name Rajneesh who has been given the name after Dr Raj brought him to life during his mother’s delivery. Raj was hurt when Poonam got friendly with the young fellow.

The upcoming episode will see the lively Raj again taking the help of alcohol to soothe his pain. He will be pained by the fact that age has now come in between his love for Poornima. Poonam will object to Raj’s drinking habit, but Raj will get stern with her and will ask her to only concentrate on her studies.

Poonam, on the other hand, will wonder where Raj gets hold of these bottles and will question him on how and why he started drinking in the first place. Poonam will suspect that someone in the house has been placing bottles with an intention of Raj becoming an alcoholic and losing his stability.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 62 23rd April Written Episode Update

Sumitra instigated Kuhu indirectly against Poonam. Kuhu started showing her hatred towards Poonam which angered Raj. Raj took care of Poonam’s studies and motivated her to prepare well for her exam. Sumitra sowed a new plan to create differences between Raj and Poonam.

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.