Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Poornima gets ecstatic on knowing her past; Raj stunned by her revelation

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Raj (Karam Rajpal) and Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle) about to get married. However, Shaina is aware that Poonam (Trupti Mishra) knows her secret and that she needs to take her out of the way. The episode will see Poonam’s life being in danger with Shaina getting into a disguise of a nurse and injecting Poonam so that she got unconscious. She put her in her car and drove her to a safe place where she kept her captive.

However, during the wedding, Poonam gets home and will be all set to expose Shaina. Shaina will be tense as during the saath phere, Poonam will come back. She will get a recollection of Poornima having married Raj and Poornima making a promise to Raj that she would come back after a rebirth.

Poonam will be ecstatic that she has finally recollected her past, and knows the connection she has with Raj. She will now be determined to stop Raj’s wedding as Shaina has other plans once she reaches Canada. Poonam will tell Raj that she is back in his life and that she has kept the promise. She will also ask him about the promise she made. Raj will be stunned to see Poonam revealing that she is Poornima.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 50 5th April Written Episode Update

Shaina kidnapped Poonam and held her captive.

What will happen next?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.