Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak spoiler: Poornima to die

Colors TV’s latest offering, Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak produced by BBC Studios India along with Mrinal Jha, is praised by the audiences. As seen so far, Gawar drops an insect into the milk that Poornima had stored to create the meal for the Puja. Subsequently, Rajneesh’s family begins to accuse Poornima when a little kid consumes the meal. Poornima is caught off guard by a masked assailant, but Rajneesh comes to her rescue at the final moment. As the attacker runs away, Rajneesh takes off after him.

Poornima and Rajneesh go to bed when Poornima experiences pain in her back, Rajneesh decides to nurse her wound. Soon, while applying ointment Rajneesh gets romantic with Poornima and the two come close. Later, Poornima calls Rajneesh ‘jaadugar doctor’ and they have a hearty laugh.

Now, in the coming episode, Poornima and Rajneesh go to the temple. However, while returning home, they meet with a big accident after getting hit by a car. Poornima witnesses Rajneesh being in danger and soon goes to save her. While saving him a huge rod falls on her and she falls unconscious. When Rajneesh brings Poorima to the hospital, the doctors declare her dead and Rajneesh breaks down.

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.